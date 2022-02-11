Rusk County man suspected of possessing child pornography facing multiple charges

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Rusk County man suspected of possessing child pornography is facing multiple charges.

38-year-old Tori Huffman is facing the charges of four counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders.

According to the criminal complaint, in Feb. 2021 authorities received a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On that report were conversations via Facebook Messenger between Huffman and a 17-year-old girl.

On Feb. 25, 2021 authorities met with the girl. She denied being in a dating relationship with Huffman and said there had been no sexual contact between the two.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 25 authorities interviewed Huffman. Huffman stated he lived in the Township of Thornapple in Rusk County. He said feelings had developed between the two, but there was no sexual contact. He said they would joke around on Facebook Messenger about sexual conversations but did not act on them. He told authorities that he told the girl they couldn’t take it too far with photograph’s as she was not yet 18-years-old.

Authorities then gathered data from Huffman’s phone, and discovered images of the 17-year-old containing nudity, sent via Snapchat.

Huffman will have a Court appearance at the Rusk County Courthouse on May 17.

