Snow place like winter in Wisconsin: Eau Snow Winter Challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -We all know what we signed up for when deciding to live in Wisconsin, and it means four seasons, so why not embrace the cold winter temps? That is the attitude from Visit Eau Claire who says if there’s snow on the ground, there’s a way to enjoy it.

Visit Eau Claire has recently teamed up with Healthy Communities to create a how-to guide to winter in Eau Claire which comes in the form of a free passport.

It’s called the ‘Eau Snow, Winter Challenge’ and what it entails is a mobile passport featuring winter recreation venues in cities throughout the Chippewa Valley.

One day you could be skating at Boyd Park, the next, snowmobiling on the Buffalo River State Trail in Osseo and at each stop make sure you turn your location services on then press the check-in button to start logging your progress.

The idea is to get the community out and active, perhaps to an activity you’ve never tried before. Executive director Benny Anderson with Visit Eau Claire emphasizes that most people choose to live in Wisconsin for a reason, so it’s important to take advantage of our surroundings year round.

“It’s a lot better than just complaining about the snow, to get out and find new things you can do only during certain months and only in our area so to be able to go snow shoeing or cross country skiing or downhill skiing,” which will hopefully come to the area soon, Anderson says. “Or sledding down Pinehurst Park, it gives you these really cool things you can do individually, with the family, be healthy exercise a little bit but also they’re super fun.”

And it’s super easy to get started, there are no apps to download you just find the Eau Snow Winter Challenge online, then you’ll receive a text to get started. Your passport is instantly delivered and you’re off to the races.

The pass is valid until April 1 unless there is still snow on the ground then, which is very likely here in Wisconsin, so in that case they will extend the challenge until Spring rolls around.

The more check-ins you complete, the more you will win! 4 location check-ins you can win a sticker and after 8, you will win a beanie that says ‘Eau Snow’.

To learn about the pass, and how to earn prizes, see here.

