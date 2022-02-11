Advertisement

Thompson hails fight against virus in farewell as UW leader

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
The Board of Regents was slated to vote later Friday to remove “interim” before his title for the final month of his time in the job, one last symbol of appreciation for the work he’s done(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tommy Thompson says in a farewell address that the University of Wisconsin System has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before he took over as interim president. Thompson took the temporary job in the early months of the pandemic in July 2020 and held it until a permanent successor was named. The Board of Regents was slated to vote later Friday to remove “interim” before his title for the final month of his time in the job, one last symbol of appreciation for the work he’s done. Thompson’s tenure ends on March 18.

