Two semi-trucks involved in crash on I-94 Thursday evening

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
According to the State Patrol, a crash happened at 9:43 p.m. on I-94 at mile marker 83, south of the Foster exit. The crash involved two semi-trucks. One semi jack-knifed and was hit by the other.(WSAW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTER, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol says a crash occurred on Interstate 94 Thursday night.

According to the State Patrol, a crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. Thursday on I-94 at mile marker 83, south of the Foster exit. The crash involved two semi-trucks. One semi jack-knifed and was hit by the other.

Both of the truck drivers were not hurt, but were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The State Patrol reported no other injuries. The State Patrol says both of the semi-trucks sustained severe damage.

The State Patrol says both Eastbound lanes had to be closed and there was a one-mile backup of vehicles near the crash scene. State Patrol then closed off I-94 at the 81 Foster exit at 10:00 p.m., and detoured traffic around 53. At 11:45 p.m. one Eastbound lane opened up, and at 12:10 a.m. both lanes and I-94 were re-opened.

State Patrol blames the crash on poor road conditions and driver error.

