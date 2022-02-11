Advertisement

Wisconsin court won’t allow drop boxes for April 5 election

(City of Madison website)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request from the state elections commission to keep absentee ballot drop boxes in place through the April 5 election for local offices.

The court’s 4-3 ruling Friday means that after Tuesday’s primary, drop boxes located outside of local election clerks’ offices will be illegal.

No one other than the voter will be allowed to return an absentee ballot. That was a lower court’s ruling that the Supreme Court put on hold through the primary.

The court has yet to rule on the underlying case, which will determine the legality of absentee drop boxes going forward in the battleground state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer

Latest News

The Eau Claire Area School District wants public input on how to spend $12.8 million in federal...
ECASD wants parent input on how to spend nearly $13 million
The foundation awarded $20,000 in grants to organizations helping the tornado recovery efforts...
Community Foundation of Chippewa County awards $20,000 to organizations helping tornado recovery efforts in Stanley
ECASD Seeking Parent Input
ECASD Seeking Parent Input on How to Spend Nearly $13 Million
Stanley Tornado Recovery
Thousands Awarded to Organizations Helping Stanley Tornado Recovery Efforts
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee