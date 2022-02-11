Wisconsin parents back GOP bills limiting school authority

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of Wisconsin parents are expressing their support for a package of Republican bills aimed at limiting school authority.

A letter organized by the IRG Action Fund, an offshoot of the conservative Institute for Reforming Government, was signed by group of 120 parents and sent to lawmakers ahead of a public hearing on the legislation.

The State Journal reports one of the four bills taken up by the Assembly Committee on Education would bar school staff from addressing students by their chosen pronouns or names without parental consent.

It would also guarantee parents the right to review instructional materials, as well as have their child opt out of a lesson if they disagree with what is being taught.

