Advertisement

Wisconsin prosecutor won’t bring election fraud charges

A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against...
A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted. Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a letter dated Thursday that she would not file charges against members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission because none of them live in her county and she doesn’t have jurisdiction. The district attorney says she also won’t charge staff at a Racine County nursing home. But she also said she thinks the elections commission broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
white-tail deer
Study finds first transmission of covid in wild white-tail deer

Latest News

Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports
Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene.
Police: Couple found dead in West Bend park apparently shot
The Board of Regents was slated to vote later Friday to remove “interim” before his title for...
Thompson hails fight against virus in farewell as UW leader
A downtown Milwaukee bar says three of its employees were shot when the shooter was denied...
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in downtown Milwaukee