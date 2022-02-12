Advertisement

Death of Milwaukee girl investigated as a homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say the death of a 10-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the child as Jada Clay. Authorities say the girl was found with blunt force trauma injuries in a bedroom at her home on Thursday.

Police have detained a person of interest in the case. Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death appeared to be related to an argument.

It’s been a violent start to the year in Milwaukee, a trend that is increasingly involving children. In January, at least five minors were victimized by gun violence in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

