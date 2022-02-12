Advertisement

Former UW-Milwaukee professor to plead to defrauding Chinese graduate students

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor has agreed to plead guilty to federal crimes connected to defrauding Chinese graduate students and visiting scholars.

The Journal Sentinel reported that according to a plea agreement filed Friday in federal court, Yue Liu created a foundation to help foreign graduate students at UW-Milwaukee meet various expenses.

Students wired $1.1 million to the foundation between 2016 and 2020.

Liu used some of the money to pay personal expenses and repay the university for research expenses.

A relative also paid Liu to become a research assistant at the school and several visiting scholars from China also paid him to spend time on campus. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Cars driving down Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
WisDOT announces upcoming I94 construction
Authorities were searching for 40-year-old Glen Fifer due to his two outstanding warrants out...
Clark County suspect found in Warrens, used an alias name
According to the State Patrol, a crash happened at 9:43 p.m. on I-94 at mile marker 83, south...
Two semi-trucks involved in crash on I-94 Thursday evening

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Valley View Mall to be Sold in March
Valley View Mall to be Sold in March
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee