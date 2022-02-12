Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has died after a snowmobile crash in Polk County Saturday.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11:16 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fatal snowmobile crash near 170th Avenue and 200th street in St. Croix Falls Township.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in the release that investigation shows that a 71-year-old man was snowmobiling and lost control along a marked snowmobile trail. The man was ejected from his snowmobile, and died due to injuries suffered from the crash. Authorities say that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin DNR is leading the investigation of the crash. Assisting the Wisconsin DNR were the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, Centuria Fire Department, Centuria First Responders, Lakes Area EMS, and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

The name of the man is withheld at this time.

