Advertisement

Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11:16 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fatal snowmobile crash near 170th Ave and 200th street in St Croix Falls Township.(WLUC)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has died after a snowmobile crash in Polk County Saturday.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11:16 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fatal snowmobile crash near 170th Avenue and 200th street in St. Croix Falls Township.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in the release that investigation shows that a 71-year-old man was snowmobiling and lost control along a marked snowmobile trail. The man was ejected from his snowmobile, and died due to injuries suffered from the crash. Authorities say that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Wisconsin DNR is leading the investigation of the crash. Assisting the Wisconsin DNR were the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, Centuria Fire Department, Centuria First Responders, Lakes Area EMS, and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

The name of the man is withheld at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Authorities were searching for 40-year-old Glen Fifer due to his two outstanding warrants out...
Clark County suspect found in Warrens, used an alias name
According to the State Patrol, a crash happened at 9:43 p.m. on I-94 at mile marker 83, south...
Two semi-trucks involved in crash on I-94 Thursday evening
Police say the man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene.
Police: Couple found dead in West Bend park apparently shot

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (2/12/22)
Jig's Up Fishing Contest Returns (2/12/22)
Jig's Up Fishing Contest Returns (2/12/22)
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday