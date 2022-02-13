Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest returns

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people braved the cold temperatures Saturday morning and hit the ice on Lake Wissota to support some UW-Eau Claire programs.

About 1,500 people competed in this year’s Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest. The grand prize is a two-year lease of a Ford F-150.

Proceeds from the annual event go toward recreation and sports operations at UWEC as well as the university’s athletics department.

“It’s just really fun to see the people out here, have a good time, you know, and we just want to continue to have it the way it is and the people coming out, so we hope to continue to grow. Who knows if that will happen--if it will grow much higher. It’s just great,” UWEC’s Andy Jepsen said.

There was a raffle in addition to the fishing contest.

Jepsen estimates Jig’s Up raised about $50,000.

This is the contest’s ninth year.

