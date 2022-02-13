Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament Sunday.

In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Top seeds in Division 1, the state’s division for largest schools, include Hortonville, defending champion Germantown, Brookfield East, and Kettle Moraine. The #2 seeds in Division 1 include Appleton East, Homestead, Arrowhead, and Oak Creek.

Division 2′s top seeds went to Rice Lake, Mosinee, defending champion Notre Dame, Beaver Dam, Reedsburg, Union Grove, Pius XI and Pewaukee. In Division 3, the #1 seeds are St. Croix Falls, West Salem, Freedom, Brillion, Prairie du Chien, Waupun, Kettle Moraine Lutheran and defending champion Lake Mills. Top seeds in Division 4 are Phillips, Osseo-Fairchild, Westfield, St. Mary Catholic, Mineral Point, Brodhead, Laconia and Milwaukee Academy of Science. The smallest schools are placed into Division 5 and the #1 seeds there are Northwood, McDonell, defending champion Assumption, Wabeno/Laona, Bangor, Belmont, Albany and Randolph.

The first WIAA-sponsored girls basketball tournament was in 1976. The state tournament semifinals and finals were held in Madison between three venues before relocating to Green Bay in 2013, where it’s been held each year since except for 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to split the sites between La Crosse and Oshkosh. The 2020 state finals were called off due to the pandemic.

You can view the full brackets and seeding release videos for each division on the WIAA website.

