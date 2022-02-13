Advertisement

Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament

Four defending state champions earned #1 seeds in this year’s tournament.
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.(Jimmie Kaska | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament Sunday.

In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Top seeds in Division 1, the state’s division for largest schools, include Hortonville, defending champion Germantown, Brookfield East, and Kettle Moraine. The #2 seeds in Division 1 include Appleton East, Homestead, Arrowhead, and Oak Creek.

Division 2′s top seeds went to Rice Lake, Mosinee, defending champion Notre Dame, Beaver Dam, Reedsburg, Union Grove, Pius XI and Pewaukee. In Division 3, the #1 seeds are St. Croix Falls, West Salem, Freedom, Brillion, Prairie du Chien, Waupun, Kettle Moraine Lutheran and defending champion Lake Mills. Top seeds in Division 4 are Phillips, Osseo-Fairchild, Westfield, St. Mary Catholic, Mineral Point, Brodhead, Laconia and Milwaukee Academy of Science. The smallest schools are placed into Division 5 and the #1 seeds there are Northwood, McDonell, defending champion Assumption, Wabeno/Laona, Bangor, Belmont, Albany and Randolph.

The first WIAA-sponsored girls basketball tournament was in 1976. The state tournament semifinals and finals were held in Madison between three venues before relocating to Green Bay in 2013, where it’s been held each year since except for 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to split the sites between La Crosse and Oshkosh. The 2020 state finals were called off due to the pandemic.

You can view the full brackets and seeding release videos for each division on the WIAA website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program
Authorities were searching for 40-year-old Glen Fifer due to his two outstanding warrants out...
Clark County suspect found in Warrens, used an alias name

Latest News

[FILE] The championship and runner-up trophies for the 2021 WIAA State Hockey Championship held...
2022 WIAA State Hockey Tournament brackets released
Abbotsford football coaches fist bumps players after team scores a touchdown.
Packers seeking nominations for High School Coach of the Week Program
Loyal's Jace Prior sets up to defend a pass
Jace Prior’s ‘no doubt’ attitude in sports leads to success despite missing half of his arm
The new rule will ban spectators ejected from a contest from one additional game as well....
WIAA increases penalty for fans ejected from athletic contests