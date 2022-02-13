Advertisement

Sen. Johnson weighs in on Ukraine tensions

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, spoke about the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine Saturday in Eau Claire.

Before speaking at Saturday night’s Republican Party of Eau Claire County Lincoln Day Dinner, Johnson said it’s unfortunate Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to isolate himself from the west.

He also said the best way to lead is through strength, which he believes U.S. President Joe Biden is not doing effectively.

However, if Russia does invade, Johnson has a stern warning for Putin.

“This would not be a cakewalk for Putin,” he said. “I think the entire world is trying to signal to Putin this would be a very big mistake on your part, you would pay a very high price. So hopefully he’ll heed that advice and he won’t invade Ukraine.”

Johnson said he does not expect the U.S. to send troops into Ukraine if Russia invades. He does expect the U.S. to levy major sanctions against Russia if it invades.

