Thief steals 250K in Pokémon goods from Minnesota shop

[FILE] A Pikachu card inside an expansion pack.
[FILE] A Pikachu card inside an expansion pack.(Taylor Clark)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The owners of a business in Forest Lake, Minn. said a thief broke into their  game shop and stole Pokémon merchandise they estimate was worth $250,000.

The thief avoided the store’s security system Thursday morning by breaking into a vacant business next door and then busting through the wall to enter the gaming store’s storage areas.

The thief removed two room’s worth of inventory without entering the main store, which would have triggered an alarm. Twin brothers Eric and Mike Johnson own Punch-Out Gaming. Eric Johnson says the thief focused on Pokémon, leaving behind other items, including a bank cash bag.

