Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament

Latest News

'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell Canada protests
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Sign asking for kidney at football game leads to life-saving transplant
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Eau Claire Express sold
Eau Claire Express sold