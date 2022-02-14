BARB & LARRY MCGEE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Barb and Larry McGee for the Sunshine Award. Barb and Larry are retiring and have sold their auto repair business which they have owned and operated in Mondovi for 42 years. They have been an exceptional asset to our small town. They both have gone above and beyond in their loyalty to their customers. They have helped my family out by coming to our home to pick up or drop off a vehicle, inspecting vehicles before we purchased one, and even letting us spread out payments if too many things went wrong at once. My family is forever grateful for all their care and concern in keeping our vehicles moving safely. May you enjoy retirement, Larry and Barb! You have given out many smiles over the years and I hope you can now enjoy some sunshine!

Vicki Howell

