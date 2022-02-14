Advertisement

BARB & LARRY MCGEE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Barb and Larry McGee for the Sunshine Award. Barb and Larry are retiring and have sold their auto repair business which they have owned and operated in Mondovi for 42 years. They have been an exceptional asset to our small town. They both have gone above and beyond in their loyalty to their customers. They have helped my family out by coming to our home to pick up or drop off a vehicle, inspecting vehicles before we purchased one, and even letting us spread out payments if too many things went wrong at once. My family is forever grateful for all their care and concern in keeping our vehicles moving safely. May you enjoy retirement, Larry and Barb! You have given out many smiles over the years and I hope you can now enjoy some sunshine!

Vicki Howell

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program

Latest News

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM EAU CLAIRE HOSPITAL – 3RD FLOOR AND MARY JANE GREEN
MAXINE FRANSON
KAYLA KIRALY
TOBY, TRACY, AND TEAGAN STELZER