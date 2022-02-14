Advertisement

Chorale à NouvEAU concert

Chorale à NouvEAU performs
Chorale à NouvEAU performs(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Chippewa Valley choir is holding a concert this weekend called, “Sing Be Live See”. Chorale à NouvEAU will perform Sunday, February 20 at 4 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral on 510 South Farwell Street in Eau Claire.

There is a suggested donation of $10 and 50% of the proceeds will go toward Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.

Artistic director Kate Larson talks about the upcoming concert.

