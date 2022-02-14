Cumberland family has decades of community service to their name

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - One Cumberland family has served their community for generations.

For a combined 38 years, the Skinner family of Cumberland has served their community as mayor.

Bert Skinner is the latest and current mayor with six years under his belt.

“Well it’s been a total of thirteen years now that I’ve either been on a council or mayor and I’ve also been on the Barron County board,” Bert said. “So, it’s been an interesting experience, it’s been exciting, there’s been up’s and there have been downs.”

Bert’s older brother, Bob Skinner, also served as mayor for four years.

“I saw the struggles my dad had over the years and I thought I would never put myself in that position,” Bob said.

Bob also served on various committees over the years as well.

“I served on other committees like the planning commission, utility commission for several years,” Bob said.

In the end, Bert and Bob followed in the footsteps of their father, Albert Skinner Sr.

“It goes way back, customer service for our community, and it was something that I really respected over all these years,” Bert said.

While growing up, Bert says his dad stressed the importance of community.

“I know one thing he always said to us growing up to my brothers, both my brothers, that it’s important to give back more to your community than you take from it,” Bert said.

Bert and Bob have other family members that have contributed to their communities whether that’s Cumberland or somewhere else.

“I really think it’s important that we contribute back and I think that’s been a big part of lives,” Bert said.

They have even seen people outside their own family do the same.

“I’m hoping today being a former teacher that some of my students will have the opportunity to come back and give to the community which I am seeing,” Bert said.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that have moved back to the community and have gotten involved in the community and that to me is a very positive thing,” Bob said.

As their Skinner Sr. put it, giving back more than you can take is important.

Bert says his time as mayor will come to an end in April when his term is up. He says he’s looking forward to spending time with his seven grandchildren and his wife sue.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.