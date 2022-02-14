Advertisement

DATCP Secretary: Wisconsin set ag exporting record in 2021

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin hit a new record for agricultural exports in 2021, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

DATCP reports exporting was at an all-time high of more than $3.96 billion.

“This is not only a boost for our state’s economy, but for the producers who passionately produce agricultural products, agricultural workers who support these producers, agribusinesses, and other industries, such as transportation, that support Wisconsin agriculture,” said Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary.

All product categories saw large increases from 2020, with dairy products up 14.6%, meat product exports up 10.4%, and crop product exports up 20.4%.

