Delores Honadel is one of the most giving people I know. Even though she is in her eighties she is constantly taking people to appointments, lunch, bingo, and more. Some are younger, older, or handicapped. She just loves people. When my mother was alive and didn’t drive any more they ran together like a couple of teenagers. She is a ray of sunshine herself and definitely deserves this Sunshine Award.

Patricia Osvold

