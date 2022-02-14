DR. MARK OAS AND DEBBIE FISHER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Mark Oas and his secretary, Debbie Fisher, for the Sunshine Award. I would like to thank Dr. Oas for doing such a great job helping me and my family with our aches and pains. Dr. Oas is friendly and kind to everyone of all ages. He has helped me get back to health with my anxiety attacks that I hardly have any more. I used to have them constantly until I started going to Dr. Oas. He has done wonders for me and my family and for all his patients. His secretary, Debbie Fisher, is kind and patient with everyone. We have been going to them for nine years and I can’t put into words how great it has been having them around for our health needs. They are wonderful, friendly people. I just want to take time out to say thank you to both of them for their work, their friendship, and the care that they give people. They have been amazing. Thank you to Debbie and to Mark for all the hard work they do and for the patience they show us.

Joshua Uecke

