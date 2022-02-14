Eau Claire Police asks public for help finding missing man
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
28-year-old Michael P. Linden was reported missing to the Eau Claire Police Department, which the Department posted on social media Monday.
Linden was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case, with hair about 1-2 inches long and a beard that is about 6-8 inches long.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-839-4972.
