Advertisement

Eau Claire Police asks public for help finding missing man

The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing Feb. 14, 2022.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

28-year-old Michael P. Linden was reported missing to the Eau Claire Police Department, which the Department posted on social media Monday.

Linden was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case, with hair about 1-2 inches long and a beard that is about 6-8 inches long.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-839-4972.

Please be on the lookout for Michael P. Linden (DOB 12/03/1993), who is reported as missing. Michael was last seen...

Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program

Latest News

Man identified after fatal snowmobile crash in Polk County Saturday
Aquinas Mental Health Training
La Crosse Police Department provides mental health training to Aquinas Catholic Schools
ECASD shifts to masks-optional beginning Tuesday
Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin than any day since Christmas