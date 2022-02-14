Eau Claire Police asks public for help finding missing man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

28-year-old Michael P. Linden was reported missing to the Eau Claire Police Department, which the Department posted on social media Monday.

Linden was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case, with hair about 1-2 inches long and a beard that is about 6-8 inches long.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 715-839-4972.

Please be on the lookout for Michael P. Linden (DOB 12/03/1993), who is reported as missing. Michael was last seen... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Monday, February 14, 2022

