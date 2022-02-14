ECASD shifts to masks-optional beginning Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is ending its indoor face covering requirement effective Feb. 15 at its middle and high schools and Feb. 21 at its elementary schools, according to a district announcement.

The ECASD said it was making the change because COVID-19 cases are significantly down in the district, vaccines and testing are widely available and evidence the omicron variant is less severe than other strains of COVID-19.

Federal regulations require masks to be worn on all school buses and for anyone indoors at Prairie Ridge. Additionally, anyone who returns to school six days after being exposed or testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear a face covering through the tenth day post-exposure or positive test. Face coverings are also required for anyone participating in test-to-stay.

Parents should keep their kids home if they are sick or showing symptoms, and recommends face coverings for anyone indoors at school facilities. COVID-19 information is available on the ECASD website.

