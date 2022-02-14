EMERGENCY ROOM, ICU UNIT AND 5TH FLOOR OF HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to thank the emergency room, the 5th floor, and the ICU unit at Sacred Heart Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion given to my husband and loved one, Chuck Roskos, as he passed away peacefully and comfortably. Thank you. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Irene Roskos and Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.