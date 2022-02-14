‘He’s just Steno’: Friends, coaches remember Packers’ offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s Marshfield playing days

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich hasn’t been around his hometown of Marshfield very often in recent years, but his central Wisconsin roots still hold true to him.

A star at Marshfield High School through his graduation year in 2000, Stenavich’s talent was unmatched on Beell Field.

“He fits the mold. Obviously, there was a size requirement. He was a three-sport athlete so he was talented in lots of areas. He had good feet movement,” his former head coach Len Luedtke said.

Whether it was the baseball diamond, the basketball court or the gridiron, ‘Steno’ was a step ahead. Former teammate and current Marshfield boys basketball head coach, Chris Fischer, was one of Steno’s closest friends.

Adam Stenavich as a player for Marshfield High School in 1999. (WSAW)

“You never looked at your buddies as one of the best players in the state or best players in the area, he was just Steno,” Fischer said.

An identity that was consistent on and off the field

“He was probably the best teammate a guy could ask for. he always had your back. He always held himself and his teammates accountable,” Fischer added

Steno helped keep his team in line, but his personality still played in his game. Former wide receivers coach, Scott Scheuer, said just last week, he was having a conversation with Stenavich about a story from their state title game in 1999.

“He had a tear on his cleat. On his toe. And I said, ‘Steno, you’re going to need new cleats.’ And he said, ‘oh no coach, I got a fix for this.’ And the next day, he had duct tape around his toe,’” Scheuer said.

But through what Scheuer calls his “duct tape, blue-collar” attitude, what he would become was evident.

“When coaches said ‘what are you seeing,’ It was Steno that always said ‘hey what about this. This is what I’m seeing. Can we try this,’” Scheuer said.

25 years later...his vision hasn’t changed. The only difference is he has moved from Beell Field to Lambeau Field as their offensive lines coach and now the offensive coordinator.

“It’s hard for me personally for me to wrap my head around the fact that a good friend of mine is the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Because to me, he’s just Steno,” Fischer said.

Because his roots are still ingrained in Hub City.

