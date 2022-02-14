Advertisement

Iron River gold medal winner returns home from Olympics

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bringing home the gold. Olympic champion Nick Baumgartner of Iron River, Mich., received a warm welcome at Austin Straubel International Airport Sunday evening.

Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Baumgartner is the first snowboarder in his 40s to win an Olympic medal.

“It’s just such a good feeling when you put so much work and effort into something and you don’t reach that goal. So many times,” says Baumgartner. This is a 17-year journey to this and there’s many times I could have given up, and I think a lot of people would have, and I hope that this story shows people that you need to keep fighting.”

A parade in Iron River is scheduled for 4 p.m., according to our partner station WLUC. CLICK HERE for details.

Obsessed with snowboarding since 1990 when he got his first plastic board for Christmas and took it to the sledding hill, Baumgartner told Action 2 News his passion for the sport is what’s kept him competing at a high level -- and able to make Team USA this year.

