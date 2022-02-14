Advertisement

KAYLA KIRALY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Kayla Kiraly for the Sunshine Award. Kayla is our neighbor, a registered nurse, and most importantly, our friend. Kayla has the kindest soul. She will do anything for anyone. Most recently, Carter, our one-year-old son had a seizure in the middle of the night. We called Kayla and she immediately ran over to our house to care for Carter until the paramedics arrived. There are so many other things I could say about Kayla. The world needs more people like her.

Jenna & Ryan Aylesworth

