EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kris Sonnentag for the Sunshine Award. Kris always goes out of her way to help us out. We both had Covid and she helped with groceries and made homemade soup to get us healthy. She also made cookies and homemade bread. She is always calling to make sure everything is going well.

Kathleen Riley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.