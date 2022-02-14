La Crosse Police Department provides mental health training to Aquinas Catholic Schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) is trying to help schools districts in the Coulee Region improve their response to mental illness.

The department has been using the Mental Health First Aid training program since 2018, which lends expertise on how to identify mental health struggles in a person.

Police Chief Shawn Kudron says the program can be used to assist adults and youths, which is why the LCPD is extending its hand to school districts who would like to take part in the training.

“We were so pleased with the program that we had some of our staff members become trained as trainers for the program,” Kudron recalled. “Once we did that, we started reaching out to some of our community stakeholders to say we have this program, and we also have the opportunity to bring it to you and your staff.”

The LCPD partnered with Aquinas Catholic Schools to provide training for staff, completing a third session Monday morning.

Aquinas President Ted Knutson believes the program is imperative based on the current climate students are learning in.

“Mental health has always been an issue with youth, more so than ever before with what’s been happening the last two years,” Knutson expressed. “Not just with the COVID-related issues, and the learning gaps that have been caused by that, but also social media, the political environment.”

“With everything that’s going on, it’s really just important that our teachers are trained to be able to identify some of the things that are causing the anxiety and the stresses,” Knutson added.

With the third training session finished, Aquinas is the first school in the Coulee Region to fully complete the program.

Kudron would like to expand the training to as many of the surrounding school districts as possible.

“We believe it’s so important that all of those individuals, all those professionals, within the education environment have the skills that they need,” Kudron said.

Once teachers learn how to identify a mental health problem in a student, Kudron says they are better able to lead that student to the appropriate care.

