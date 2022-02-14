Man identified after fatal snowmobile crash in Polk County Saturday

TOWN OF ST. CROIX FALLS (POLK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is identified after a fatal snowmobile crash in Polk County on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 71-year-old Lynn Johnson of rural Centuria, Wis. died in the crash Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they were told about the crash at 11:16 a.m. Saturday and said Johnson was ejected from the snowmobile he was driving after losing control along a marked trail and died because of the injuries suffered from the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which happened near 170th Avenue and 200th Street west of Centuria.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the crash are the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Centuria Fire Department, Centuria First Responders, Lakes Area EMS and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

