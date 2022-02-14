MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM EAU CLAIRE HOSPITAL – 3RD FLOOR AND MARY JANE GREEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have just returned home after a 2+ week stay at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire Hospital after three procedures. I would like to nominate the nurses and doctors who work out of the 3rd-floor area for the Sunshine Award. These are caring people working with compassion and a positive attitude in this trying time in the world. I would also like to give a shout-out to my wife, Mary Jane Green, who was with me every day.

Marty Green

