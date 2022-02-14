Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM EAU CLAIRE HOSPITAL – 3RD FLOOR AND MARY JANE GREEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have just returned home after a 2+ week stay at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire Hospital after three procedures. I would like to nominate the nurses and doctors who work out of the 3rd-floor area for the Sunshine Award. These are caring people working with compassion and a positive attitude in this trying time in the world. I would also like to give a shout-out to my wife, Mary Jane Green, who was with me every day.

Marty Green

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament
KY3
DOR encourages tax filers to take advantage of new Wisconsin identity protection program

Latest News

BARB & LARRY MCGEE
MAXINE FRANSON
KAYLA KIRALY
TOBY, TRACY, AND TEAGAN STELZER