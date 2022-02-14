Advertisement

Mayo Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters under new CDC recommendations starting Tuesday

The new recommendations were announced by the CDC on Friday, Feb. 11.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Moderately or severely immunocompromised people will be able to receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sooner at Mayo Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations to shorten the time between the third and fourth booster doses of mRNA-based vaccines to three months, down from the previous recommendation of five months, on Friday, Feb. 11.

The new guidance also clarifies the timeline for those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to receive booster doses. Those people should receive their additional doses 28 days after receiving their first Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a third dose is then recommended at least two months following the additional dose. The CDC also said that there is no need to delay vaccination for 90 days if a person received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.

Mayo Clinic said they will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine with the new guidelines beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15. For more information on the new CDC guidelines, you can visit the CDC website.

