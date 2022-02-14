Advertisement

Sign asking for kidney at football game leads to life-saving transplant

A man was able to get a life-saving transplant thanks to a sign. (Source: WLKY/JESSICA JENKINS/JENNIFER MICHEL/MARCUS EDWARDS/CNN)
By WLKY staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WLKY/CNN) - A man is alive today in part because of a sign he held up at a football game.

He needed a kidney transplant when he came up with the idea.

On a recent February morning, at Marcus Edwards’ kitchen table, the talk was the upcoming Super Bowl.

“I’m an honorary Bengals fan just for this week,” he said.

It’s a game he never thought he’d see, not necessarily the match up, but the date on the calendar.

He was in kidney failure when he held up a sign at an NFL game in 2019. The Clark County man’s story was shared, but nothing happened.

One year later, another story detailed his continued fight for his life.

“As long as I’ve got that dialysis machine and I’ve got my wife and kids, I’m going to be all right,” he said at the time.

Jennifer Michel happened to see the story, and for days, she said she couldn’t shake the feeling that she was the one who could help.

“The nurse said, ‘You’re a match.’ I said, ‘Like a real match?’” Michel said.

So in October 2021, she and Edwards met for the first time at the hospital, two days after giving him her kidney.

“There was a complete stranger 15 minutes from me that just saved my life. You know, it was incredible,” Edwards said.

He still has the sign that started it all. He made it at a 2019 Bears game and held it up, hoping to make it on TV, but that almost didn’t happen.

“And she said, ‘You’re actually going to hold that up?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’” Edwards said.

That’s what his wife said at the time. They both now credit the sign for starting a chain of events that led them to Michel, a woman they now consider part of their family.

“My uncles and aunts, they’ve contacted her, you know,” Edwards said.

“I have met so many family members, Uncle Raymond,” Michel said.

Edwards, who once wondered if he’d be around to see his kids’ milestones, now knows he’ll be there and said Michel will, too.

“Boys graduating High School, she’ll be there, everything, you know,” he said.

