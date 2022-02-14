‘Singing Valentines’ warm up Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley brightened up quite a bit Monday thanks to some singing valentines.

The Heartstrings Quartet from the Dunn County Barbershop has been singing Valentine’s cheer for three years.

Their mission: to bring the sweet gift of music to loved ones and sweethearts on Valentine’s Day.

“We’re actually making quite a few stops today,” Dennis Ruda, singer in the quartet, said as he noted that they were going to Eau Claire, Menomonie and Durand Monday.

The Heartstrings Quartet visited the Oakwood Homes Senior Apartments in Eau Claire Monday morning.

“It brings back memories of the times when songs were really important for them,” Ruda said.

You can find out more information about the Singing Valentines on the Dunn County Barbershop website.

