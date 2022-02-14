These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Resignation is upon us. That means many people are changing jobs or even careers. What a perfect time for Forbes to release its list of the best large and midsize employers. Now, for those who are looking for a new place to work, but can’t imagine leaving the Badger State, the list has you covered.

Seven Wisconsin-based companies and one university made the Forbes’ top 500 list for large employers. For the list, researchers defined organizations with 5,000 or more workers as large. Midsize companies were those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. So, without further ado, the best employers in Wisconsin:

Company Rank Sector Rank in Sector No. of Employees UW-Madison 68 Education 11 24,186 Kwik Trip/Kwik Star 78 Retail & Wholesale 5 28,000 Schneider National 105 Transportation & Logistics 5 15,225 Northwestern Mutual 162 Insurance 10 7,100 Snap-On 201 Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, etc. 9 12,800 Amcor 268 Engineering and Manufacturing 13 46,000 Rockwell Automation 310 Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, etc. 14 24,500 American Family Insurance 385 Insurance 25 13,225

To make the list, Forbes teamed up with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans anonymously about their workplace. Respondents answered how likely they were to recommend working there to someone else as well as answering more specific questions, such as working conditions, development opportunities, and compensation.

Forbes explainer noted how well higher education institutions were represented near the tops of these lists. For example, the University of Wisconsin-Madison was ranked as the top employer in the state but was only 11th for the education sector.

For those who aren’t committed to staying in Wisconsin the top ten for each group was:

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.