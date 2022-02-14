These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Resignation is upon us. That means many people are changing jobs or even careers. What a perfect time for Forbes to release its list of the best large and midsize employers. Now, for those who are looking for a new place to work, but can’t imagine leaving the Badger State, the list has you covered.
Seven Wisconsin-based companies and one university made the Forbes’ top 500 list for large employers. For the list, researchers defined organizations with 5,000 or more workers as large. Midsize companies were those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. So, without further ado, the best employers in Wisconsin:
|Company
|Rank
|Sector
|Rank in Sector
|No. of Employees
|UW-Madison
|68
|Education
|11
|24,186
|Kwik Trip/Kwik Star
|78
|Retail & Wholesale
|5
|28,000
|Schneider National
|105
|Transportation & Logistics
|5
|15,225
|Northwestern Mutual
|162
|Insurance
|10
|7,100
|Snap-On
|201
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, etc.
|9
|12,800
|Amcor
|268
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|13
|46,000
|Rockwell Automation
|310
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, etc.
|14
|24,500
|American Family Insurance
|385
|Insurance
|25
|13,225
To make the list, Forbes teamed up with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans anonymously about their workplace. Respondents answered how likely they were to recommend working there to someone else as well as answering more specific questions, such as working conditions, development opportunities, and compensation.
Forbes explainer noted how well higher education institutions were represented near the tops of these lists. For example, the University of Wisconsin-Madison was ranked as the top employer in the state but was only 11th for the education sector.
For those who aren’t committed to staying in Wisconsin the top ten for each group was:
