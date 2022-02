EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In December, I broke my leg. I was immobile for eight weeks. My son and his family took me in and cared for me, always with a smile. I couldn’t have had better care anywhere else. I love them dearly. Please give Toby, Tracy, and Teagan Stelzer the Sunshine Award.

Kay Stelzer

