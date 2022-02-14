UW-Eau Claire alums make top 50 of national philanthropy list

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A massive cash and land donation to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire lands a pair of UW-Eau Claire alums among the top 50 philanthropists in 2021.

According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, John and Carolyn Sonnentag check in at #39 on the list of top donors last year after giving $57 million to UW-Eau Claire to move the County Materials Complex project forward.

The Sonnentag’s total gift in land and cash for the project, which is scheduled to begin construction this spring, is about $70 million.

The Philanthropy 50 includes such names as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerburg, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Michael Bloomberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Cisco Systems Chairman emeritus John and Tashia Morgridge, at number 21 on the list, donated $135 million to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates topped the list with $15 billion in donations.

