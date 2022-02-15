Advertisement

2022 Spring Primary underway in Wisconsin

Voters will select school board members, county and municipal administrators in Tuesday’s primary
(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several primaries for school board and municipal administrators are being held across western Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Spring Primary this year features a number of crowded school board races in areas like Eau Claire, Menomonie and La Crosse, while county and city administrator primaries are being held in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Vernon, Trempealeau and La Crosse counties as well as cities like River Falls, Marshfield and Viroqua.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Not all areas have a Spring Primary. You can find your sample ballot, voting location and check your voter registration at MyVote Wisconsin.

Wisconsin County Clerks will post the Spring Primary results on their county websites. For a list of county websites, you can visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

