Charges filed against man involved in Taylor County hit-and run

TOWNSHIP OF HOLWAY, Wis. (WEAU) -Charges have been filed against a man involved in a Taylor County hit-and run.

28-year-old Paul Schmeiser of Curtiss, Wis. is facing the charges of count one: homicide by negligent operation/vehicle and count two: hit and run-involve death.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office first received the report of a person laying in a pool of blood near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Drive in the Township of Holway.

The victim was an unidentified man and was dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Detectives were able to identify the victim as Titus Kottke of Athens, Wis. who was 27-year-old. An autopsy was performed on Kottke, and his injuries were found to be consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon investigation, authorities then took a suspect, Schmeiser ,into custody for the death of Kottke.

Schmeiser had an initial court appearance Feb. 15. His next Court appearance will be March 3.

