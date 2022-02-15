Dorchester man sentenced for using a phone to record bathroom stalls

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Dorchester man is sentenced to prison for using a phone to record bathroom stalls.

21-year-old Moises Cuautle was charged in April of 2021 with invasion of privacy for recording in bathrooms at the Clark County Health Care Center with a cellphone on two different occasions.

The criminal complaint says two different instances occurred at the Clark County Health Care Center where a cell phone was found in a bathroom recording people. The first report happened on Oct. 13, 2020 where a victim told law enforcement that she was using the restroom and found a cell phone “tucked up under the sink counter” at the same level where someone would sit on the toilet.

The criminal complaint says a second record was made on April 14 2021, when another woman reported seeing a cell phone duct taped to the inside of a toilet bowl in a locker room.

Cuautle was seen holding a cellphone that looked like one that had been reported to be duct taped inside of a toilet bowl.

14 charges were initially filed against Cuautle, including a charge of child pornography. Cuautle was sentenced in Clark County Court to serve three years in prison and 9 months in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.