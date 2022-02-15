Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Descendants: The Musical”, February 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and February 19-20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

All of Disney’s beloved royalty and villains come together in this stage musical based on the wildly popular Disney movies for the whole family.

Executive Director, Wayne Marek, also discusses “The Rainbow Fish Musical” and the annual fundraiser, “Team Jeopardy Trivia”.

