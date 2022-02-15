Eau Claire Plan Commission approves final site plan for Cannery District Apartments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission approves the final site plan for the Cannery District Apartments.

The proposal includes two, mixed-use buildings to be constructed along Oxford Avenue. Each building is approximately 43,000 square feet.

They include more than a dozen retail spaces on the ground floor with apartments above. There will also be covered and surface parking as well as a place for tenants to store their bikes.

Also during the meeting, commission members got an update on the Cannery Park. The city is moving forward with design concept number two with a few modifications.

Those modifications include integrating ice skating into the plan and river access for a canoe or kayak launch.

