ECPD review: officer followed police policy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department says their officer acted appropriately and followed police policy when he shot a suspect who had a knife and stabbed a woman in November.

It happened on the west side of Eau Claire. Investigators say Lekenneth Miller refused to drop the knife and began moving towards officers when he was shot and killed by officer Kristopher O’Neill.

The shooting was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. In December, District Attorney Peter Rindal advised that based on their review, he concluded that officer O’Neill’s use of force was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of others.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it also conducted a review to determine if proper procedures were followed. It determined that the decision making and actions of officer O’Neill were appropriate, necessary, and compliant with their policy.

During the Nov. 3 incident, authorities say the woman suffered serious stab wounds. She was initially taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to another hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

