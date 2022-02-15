Evers to give fourth State of State as reelection race looms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to return to the Wisconsin Assembly chamber to deliver his fourth State of the State speech as his reelection looms in November and the Republican-controlled Legislature nears the end of its session for the year.

The Democratic governor gave his speech virtually last year, as it happened just before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available to the public.

According to excerpts of his speech released ahead of time, Evers will tout how he’s allocated billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money the state received, Wisconsin’s record-low unemployment rate and tax cuts he signed into law.

The speech will be streamed on Evers’ Facebook and YouTube pages. You can watch it here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.