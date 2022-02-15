Holmen School Board candidates denounce alleged political ad with racist messaging

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of candidates for the Holmen School Board are speaking out against an alleged political flyer containing racist messaging.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user posted an image of a flyer depicting Holmen School Board candidates Josh Neumann and Chad Updike.

The user claims they did not take the photo, but had it sent to them by a friend after the alleged flyer was left on their car.

Neumann and Updike have released a joint statement about the ad, saying they were the “victims of a disgusting and vile fake political ad which was posted on social media platforms, our campaign pages, and circulated throughout the community”.

The statement goes on to say:

“This is a blatant attack trying to discredit both of us in an attempt to gain political advantage.”

The Holmen Police Department is looking into the alleged ad, asking anyone who received a physical copy of the flyer to call 608-526-4212.

The Holmen School Board election is set to take place on April 5.

