Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals...
The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals over efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals over efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. The panel is seeking testimony and records from former Trump campaign members as well as state elected officials. The latest subpoenas come more than a month after the committee issued subpoenas to 14 people over the submission of false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

