Advertisement

Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to DOJ

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch is proposing shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice.

Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that Walker signed into law.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that another Republican running for governor, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, also wants to do away with the elections commission, but he wants to shift its duties to the secretary of state’s office.

Both the current secretary of state, Doug La Follette, and attorney general, Josh Kaul, are Democrats. They are both up for reelection in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Eau Claire Express baseball team sold
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at...
Man dead after snowmobile crash in Polk County
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Pairings announced for WIAA high school girls basketball tournament

Latest News

[FILE] Gov. Tony Evers vetoes multiple GOP backed election reform bills at the Wisconsin...
Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP
Colby cheese may be named Wisconsin State's cheese.
Bill to make Colby the state cheese cleared in Wisconsin Senate committee
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Assembly Rep. Ramthun enters race for governor
Medical marijuana
Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum