Advertisement

Onalaska School District developing renovation plans

Onalaska High School
Onalaska High School(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Onalaska is making plans to update some of its aging facilities.

Superintendent Todd Antony says an architectural firm completed a facility study last summer, and presented its findings to the school board in October.

The study listed the greatest areas of need across the district, which Antony says are primarily within the middle school and high school.

“What we see are needs in the tech-ed area, in the fine arts area, music, band, orchestra,” Antony listed. “In our science area, those facilities are very outdated.”

School administrators have created a facility study task force, whose members are developing the best ways to address those needs.

Antony says gathering community input is a key part of that process, so an engagement session will be held at Onalaska Middle School at 6 PM Wednesday.

A full recommendation on how to renovate the middle school and high school is expected to be presented to the school board in April.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for Michael P. Linden, who was reported missing...
Eau Claire Police finds missing man, who is safe
Eau Claire Express baseball team sold
The new recommendations were announced by the CDC on Friday, Feb. 11.
Mayo Clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters under new CDC recommendations starting Tuesday
Man identified after fatal snowmobile crash in Polk County Saturday

Latest News

National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day
National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day
According to the criminal complaint, authorities reviewed a CyberTip from the Wisconsin DOJ in...
La Crosse County man facing child pornography charges
Ezekial Burnett, 5, and his father, David Burnett, returned to Milwaukee's Mitchell...
Reunited! Special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport back with 5-year-old
Feb. 15th marks National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day
School resource officers recognized with a day of appreciation