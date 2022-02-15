Onalaska School District developing renovation plans

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of Onalaska is making plans to update some of its aging facilities.

Superintendent Todd Antony says an architectural firm completed a facility study last summer, and presented its findings to the school board in October.

The study listed the greatest areas of need across the district, which Antony says are primarily within the middle school and high school.

“What we see are needs in the tech-ed area, in the fine arts area, music, band, orchestra,” Antony listed. “In our science area, those facilities are very outdated.”

School administrators have created a facility study task force, whose members are developing the best ways to address those needs.

Antony says gathering community input is a key part of that process, so an engagement session will be held at Onalaska Middle School at 6 PM Wednesday.

A full recommendation on how to renovate the middle school and high school is expected to be presented to the school board in April.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.