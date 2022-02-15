One man dead after crash in Monroe County

TOWNSHIP OF WELLINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a crash on State Highway 131 in the Township of Wellington on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in the release that two vehicles, headed in opposite directions, collided on State Highway 131 near Michigan Road. 26-year-old Gideon Hamann of Viola, Wis. was traveling northbound when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane. Hamann struck a southbound log truck owned by Endres Trucking. The truck continued southbound, and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Highway 131 and Michigan Road, before coming to a stop.

Hamann’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says State Highway 131 was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half. One lane was then opened. At 8:30 p.m., both vehicles were able to be removed and both lanes were opened.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This crash is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

