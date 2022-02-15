Prairie Ridge Speech Language Pathologist honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our next Golden Apple award goes to a speech language pathologist who teaches some of the littlest learners in the Eau Claire Area School District.

“We are here today to celebrate Miss Angie and present her with the Golden Apple Award (clapping)!”

Michelle Sheehan presenting Angie Yates with the Golden Apple award at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center. Ms. Yates brings an encouraging and uplifting presence to her classrooms while connecting beautifully with her students.

“It’s a great honor because I work with some of the most dedicated, professional teachers and other therapists and all the staff here at Prairie Ridge so to be recognized is really a great honor. For me it’s all about making those connections with the students and the families and being someone who they can rely on and trust and help those children with special needs grow those skills they’re going to need,” says Angie Yates, Prairie Ridge Speech Language Pathologist.

Yates’ fellow Speech Language Pathologist Michelle Sheehan says Angie is a key member of the staff at Prairie Ridge.

“She works with our youngest learners ages 3-to-5 and does a spectacular job. It’s been a really hard challenging past couple of years but Angie is always there, always supporting families, supporting the kids and making the learning fun like you saw today. So she is so very deserving of this award and I just feel honored to work with her every day,” says Sheehan.

Angie Yates and Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center will split $1,000 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Angie will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th at The Florian Gardens.

